Michael Ryan Gorenstein Sells 604,411 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 604,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $6,255,653.85.

Michael Ryan Gorenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of Cronos Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of Cronos Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,725,682.45.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 158,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRON. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC downgraded Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

