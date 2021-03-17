Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,877 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 24,962 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,806,241 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $846,584,000 after purchasing an additional 94,551 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,196,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $933,362,000 after acquiring an additional 168,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $237.71 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.99 and a 200-day moving average of $220.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.