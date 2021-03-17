Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.93). Mirati Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.29) to ($6.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($7.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.16) to ($5.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $249.42.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $72,460,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,818 shares of company stock worth $91,676,362. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,067,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,151,000 after buying an additional 869,526 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,477,000 after purchasing an additional 664,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,510,000 after purchasing an additional 248,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 364,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

