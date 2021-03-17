Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%.

MG stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 20,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,224. The company has a market cap of $343.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

