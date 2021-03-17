Mithril (MITH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $202.45 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 85.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $54.85 million and $202.45 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

