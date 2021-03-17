Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,119,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,421 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $35,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,592 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,902,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 175,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,221,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 904,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. 26,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

