MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to report $29.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $36.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $122.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.55 million to $122.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $126.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.37 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.