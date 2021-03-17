Mizuho Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $430.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $430.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA opened at $382.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $389.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 199,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Peterson Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.