MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.19. MKS Instruments reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.69. 3,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,124. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $192.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

