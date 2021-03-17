Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MWK. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.21.

NASDAQ:MWK opened at $30.26 on Friday. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 62,281 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,680.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $2,361,012.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 319,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180 and sold 152,418 shares worth $5,224,608. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61,025 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

