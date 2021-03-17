Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.07.

NYSE MOH opened at $233.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $246.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

