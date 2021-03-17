Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after acquiring an additional 618,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,071,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 441,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TAP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.