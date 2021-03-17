Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of MOMO opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Momo has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 30,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Momo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 678,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.