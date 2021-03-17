Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.89

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.89 and last traded at $68.99, with a volume of 57605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.14.

Several brokerages have commented on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. Research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,312,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 134.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

