Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 421.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for about 0.5% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MNST traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $88.40. 8,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,655. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average is $85.74. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.