Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 845 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,269 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.