Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,675,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15,979.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.55. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $119.84.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

