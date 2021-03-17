Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $162.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $137.85 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

