Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM stock opened at $230.50 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

