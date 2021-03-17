Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,232,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,902,000 after acquiring an additional 715,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,791,000 after acquiring an additional 699,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 128.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 930,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,717,000 after acquiring an additional 523,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW stock opened at $222.10 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $232.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.07 and its 200 day moving average is $209.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Truist boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.58.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

