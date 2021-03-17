More Coin (MORE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,265.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One More Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $154,894.45 and approximately $1,265.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00054089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.80 or 0.00661971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00069257 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.