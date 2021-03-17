Morgan Stanley Increases L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $68.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on L Brands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on L Brands from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

LB stock opened at $60.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in L Brands by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $92,467,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 12.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after acquiring an additional 206,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

