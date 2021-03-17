Morgan Stanley Lowers Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,257 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 766.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 252,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

