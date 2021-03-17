Morgan Stanley Trims Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Target Price to $92.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.

TRI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of TRI opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

