Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.29

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.29 and traded as high as C$15.95. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$15.79, with a volume of 100,018 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62. The stock has a market cap of C$613.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.29.

In related news, Director David King sold 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.00, for a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,956 shares in the company, valued at C$8,504,940.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

