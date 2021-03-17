Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Short Interest Update

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 11th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,088,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,239,000.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:MOTN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,103. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31. Motion Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

About Motion Acquisition

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.