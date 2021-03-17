Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Issues Earnings Results

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%.

Shares of MOTS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,552. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Motus GI news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 934,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,485. 18.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

