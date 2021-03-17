Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. 15,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,552. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

In related news, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 934,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,485 in the last three months. 18.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.