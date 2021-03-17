MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

Get MP Materials alerts:

NYSE:MP opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.