MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 11th total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 551,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

MRC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. 9,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, analysts expect that MRC Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in MRC Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

