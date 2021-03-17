M&T Bank Corp Acquires 651 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 555,409 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,018,000 after buying an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,767,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.12.

NYSE SPOT opened at $284.69 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $317.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.52.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

