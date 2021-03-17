M&T Bank Corp Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.01. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

