Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Mueller Industries worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mueller Industries news, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $94,375.00. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,618,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $675.85 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

