Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the February 11th total of 434,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Myomo by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 38,178 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYO. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,594. Myomo has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative net margin of 237.59% and a negative return on equity of 137.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

