Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Trading 19.3% Higher

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s share price traded up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.10. 6,508,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 2,060,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $480.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

