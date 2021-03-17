Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 872,500 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 11th total of 707,400 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NSSC stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,694. The firm has a market cap of $642.88 million, a PE ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 674,354 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 328,253 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,087,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 103.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 341,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 173,287 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,326,000. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

