Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.70

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 1347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $652.05 million, a PE ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

