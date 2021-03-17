Narrative (NRVE) Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Narrative has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Narrative has a market capitalization of $124,658.59 and $15.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Narrative alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.54 or 0.00458102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00061881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.72 or 0.00146300 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00057105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00079496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.55 or 0.00588018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative was first traded on February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Narrative

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.