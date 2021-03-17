Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Trading Up 6.9%

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 6,679,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,549,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Neos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neos Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,962,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 578,458 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 115,783 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

