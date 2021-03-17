Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Update

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 11th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NEPH traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. 226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. Nephros has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 43.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPH. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nephros by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 575,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 266,068 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nephros in the fourth quarter worth about $4,719,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nephros by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEPH. B. Riley initiated coverage on Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

