New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Shares of EDU opened at $17.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.41.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

