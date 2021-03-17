New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 7,100 Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter worth $9,469,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Metacrine during the third quarter worth about $10,593,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Metacrine by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 199,750 shares in the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Metacrine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of Metacrine stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38. Metacrine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

