New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Holdings in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTX. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

PSTX stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.62.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,000. Insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

