New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 132.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of iBio worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iBio by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,575,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after buying an additional 6,126,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in iBio by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 355,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iBio by 931.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 280,517 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in iBio by 607.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 245,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in iBio by 222.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 250,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 172,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

iBio stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. iBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). iBio had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 1,005.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of iBio in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

