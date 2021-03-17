New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $40,000 Stake in Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,670 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aytu BioScience were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aytu BioScience by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aytu BioScience by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aytu BioScience by 168.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aytu BioScience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $22.20.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Aytu BioScience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

