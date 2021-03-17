New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,030 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 121.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 377,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $539.58 million, a P/E ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.38. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITRN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.