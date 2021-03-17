New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 33,700 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SELB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 63,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 375.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 85,656 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $491.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SELB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

