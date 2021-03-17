New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

