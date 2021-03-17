Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 956,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Several research firms have commented on NMRK. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,003,000 after acquiring an additional 901,530 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Newmark Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after acquiring an additional 485,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Newmark Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 722,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Newmark Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,307,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 164,123 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

