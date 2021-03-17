Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 479,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Newmont were worth $28,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,869. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of NEM opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

